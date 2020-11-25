Chicken Wire Empire – Live from Deutschland: Volume 2 sample video

Here’s some more bluegrass from Milwaukee, only in Germany. Did you follow that?

Chicken Wire Empire is an established group of modern grassers in The Cream City, who spent the fall of 2019 on tour in Germany with The Bluegrass Jamboree. Each year (except 2020), the Jamboree brings a package show featuring several North American bluegrass and/or old time bands to Germany and Switzerland, visiting several dozen cities over a four-week period. These shows are very well attended, and the groups who participate always report having had a wonderful time.

While overseas, the Empire was able to record all of their performances, and have been making the live shows available to their fans online. Just this week a second album from the Jamboree has been released, Live from Deutschland: Volume 2. Both are offered via bandcamp, and can be found through the popular streaming and download sites.

To give a taste of the music, the guys have shared this video shot November 24, 2019 at the Columbia-Theater in Berlin.

Chicken Wire Empire is Ernest Brusubardis on fiddle, Jordan Kroeger on bass, Ryan Ogburn on mandolin, Jon Peik on banjo, and Greg Brundage on guitar. The members come from both traditional and jamband bluegrass backgrounds, combining both approaches in a powerful live show. They were featured in the 2016 documentary film, All It Takes, directed by Ross Monagle, which was shown in several venues in Milwaukee.

You can keep up with the guys online.