Charlotte Bluegrass Festival – 2024 wrap-up

Posted on by Bill Warren

Williamson Branch at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 52nd Charotte Bluegrass Festival has come and gone. The running joke for many years is that it always rains at Charlotte, but it held off until early Sunday morning! We did have tornado warnings and sirens Friday afternoon, and the crowd was prepared to evacuate. It wasn’t necessary, thankfully. Wes Pettinger and his team have worked diligently to build the festival back to its early successes.

Now for those who do not know how we northerners pronounce the city name, it is Shar-lot. 😊

Dalton Harper opened the Friday stage show. He will be hearing from him a lot more as time goes on and more people get to see and hear him.

The David Mayfield Parade has become a fan favorite at Charlotte. He performed four sets between Saturday and Sunday. He presents a high energy, fast moving, very humorous show.

Williamson Branch returned for a second year due to audience demand. This family band consisting of three girls and their Mom and Dad deliver a top notch show. They are making their 10th year anniversary tour this summer. Banjo player Izaac Daniels just finished a year with the band and has decided to leave the road. Friday was his final show with the band. Izaac told me he was looking forward to being home every night.

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers returned to the Charlotte stage after a few years’ hiatus. This award-winning group gives an audience full measure. Steve Day filled in on fiddle for Jason Barie this weekend.

The Henhouse Prowlers closed out the Friday show. They are one of the most talented bands on the circuit today. Between sets they did a workshop to let the audience know about their work and travels for the US State Department as The Bluegrass Ambassadors. Since 2013 they have visited 25 countries, bringing bluegrass music across the world. They learn a popular song in the language of the country they are visiting and present it as an ice breaker! This is a band that needs to be seen.

Highway North opened the Saturday show. They are a new band from Canada anchored by Jake Lauzon. Jake played guitar and sang tenor with Nothin’ Fancy for a couple years. One of the members lives a 12 hour drive from the nearest US/Canada border crossing!

The Grascals held court for two great sets. Jamie Johnson is very upfront about his journey over the past ten years. He is now eight years sober!! Congratulations young man! Kristin Scott Benson teaches online banjo lessons, and one of her students is a Michigan youngster named Dante Flores. She invited Dante on stage to play a tune. She left the stage and sat in the front row to watch him.

Dale Ann Bradley is one of the truly amazing voices in the musical world. She wowed the crowd with her brilliant singing. Matt Leadbetter has been her right hand man for a number of years, and reminds us all of his father, “Uncle Phil.”

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper closed out the festival as only he can – a hundred miles an hour with complete joy showing on his face. His bass player is Chris Douglass, whose brother Lloyd plays banjo. Michael said that a lot of people, when he introduces Chris, say oh yeah, Lloyd’s brother. So Michael invited Chris’s brother to join them in a tune!

There were plenty of offstage workshops throughout the weekend. One of the highlights is the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo. Youngsters of all ages get the feel of everything from Uncle Elmer’s washtub bass down to a ukulele. The dobro and the fiddle were two of this year’s favorites.

Candidpix.info has made the trek from Charlotte to Centre Hall, Pennsylvania for the Remington Ryde Festival put on by Larry Efaw. Join us there for four days of great music.

Support your local music venues.

Dalton Harper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dalton Harper Band at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dalton Harper Band at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dalton Harper Band at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dalton Harper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield Parade at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Keith Wallen with the David Mayfield Parade at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield Parade at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steven Moore with the David Mayfield Parade at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield Parade at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ryan Wallen with the David Mayfield Parade at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Williamson Branch at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Izaac Daniel with Williamson Branch at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kadence Williamsonwith Williamson Branch at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Melody Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Williamson Branch at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Caroline Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Day with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Davis with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins with The Radio Ramblers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zach Collier with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam McIntosh with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Henhouse Prowlers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ben Wright with The Henhouse Prowlers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Howard with The Henhouse Prowlers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jon Goldfine with The Henhouse Prowlers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Dollar with The Henhouse Prowlers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Henhouse Prowlers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Henhouse Prowlers at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Washtub bass demonstration at the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Quick jam at the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Highway North at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Highway North at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Highway North at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Highway North at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Roberts with The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Johnson with The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dante Flores sits in with The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kristin Scott Benson with The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dante Flores sits in with The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Smith with The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Bryan with The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Leadbetter with Dale Ann Bradley at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Hunter Berry with Dale Ann Bradley at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dancing to Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Josiah Shrode with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Justin Livers with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Douglas with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Josh Richards with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Michael Cleveland with Flamekeeper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Highway North at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

