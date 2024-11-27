Charlie Chaney passes

Charlie Eugene Chaney, 69, of Stuart, VA passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Born in Ferrum, VA, he loved Jesus and serving Him, and wanted others to see Jesus in him. A skilled musician, Charlie worked for years as a music instructor for Stafford’s Music Studios of Stuart. He was loved by his students and played many instruments, particularly anything with strings. He also served as a judge at the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention for several years and recorded a CD, Charlie Chaney-Train 45 Smokin’.

Many within the bluegrass community shared their condolences at his sudden passing.

Friend and former bandmate, Vince Bullins, from Lawsonville, NC, shared…

“Charlie was a fine person. He was a great banjo player and good singer. He, Keith Prytle, and I started a band together around 2007. I think it was called Kopper Kanyon. We played together several years. It was a lot of fun back then. We played a lot of places.

He taught banjo and fiddle in Stuart right up till he passed. He was well liked, and will be missed. He loved Jesus Christ, His Savior, more than anything.”

John Bowman, formerly of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and the Boxcars, stated, “Loved Charlie’s banjo picking.”

Dale Morris, festival emcee/musician said, “Sad news indeed. Charlie was an outstanding musician, especially on the old five-string.”

Another former band mate, Gerald Harbour of Martinsville, VA, reflected on his association with Chaney.

“I met him sometime in the late 70s. The first time that I met him, he was a bass player in a local group that I played in. Then he transitioned over to banjo and he and I played in like four different band configurations from 1979 to 1989.

“Charlie was a great guy, very talented and very likable. He actually taught me how to sing vocal parts. He taught me how to understand the separation of the harmonies.

What I knew about Charlie over the last 20-25 years was that he taught a lot of people how to play instruments. I’ve had young cousins that were taught by Charlie on various instruments. He was well liked by people of this area. He was very Christian and played in his church.”

Many of his former students expressed their condolences and gratitude for sharing his time, talent, and friendship.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy of the home; two daughters, one stepson, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and six siblings.

Funeral services for Mr. Chaney will be held Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. The burial will immediately follow in True Gospel Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting the funeral home online.

R.I.P., Charlie Chaney.