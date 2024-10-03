Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge

Posted on by Jeromie Stephens

Chris Eldridge at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge – photo © Jeromie Stephens

This past Sunday, September 29, friends and family gathered in Fredericksburg, VA to honor the memory of Ben Eldridge, legendary founding banjo player with The Seldom Scene, who passed away on April 14 of this year.

Jeromie Stephens and his wife, April, were in attendance, and he shared these photos of what he described as a joyous event.

“The afternoon’s events were punctuated several times by short, 2-3 song sets by the Seldom Scene, accompanied by Chris Eldridge. Katy Daley MC’d and took the mic around to those who were stage-shy.

In the of Ben’s ex,Diana Runyon, at the mic, she is telling the story about the day Ben gave her his ‘Harvey’ banjo – that it was not lost in a divorce. As she told it, Ben came to visit her after they separated and brought Harvey along.  Since she no longer had a banjo, he said she needed a good one and gave it to her.

The final number was Angel Band.  We all helped with the singing.”

Ben’s two ex-wives and his widow reprised their singing of For He’s A Jolly Good Fellow, which they had performed before in his honor at his retirement concert with The Seldom Scene at The Birchmere.

Chris Eldridge, Kristin Andreassen, and Lou Reid at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Barbara Eldridge and a friend at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mark Newton and Dudley Connell at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Moondi Klein at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Barb Diedrich and Tom Gray chat with a friend at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ben Eldridge's granddaughter at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chris Eldridge and Dudley Connell at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chris Eldridge with his energetic toddler at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chris Eldridge and Akira Otsuka at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Lou Reid at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
The Seldom Scene at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chris Eldridge and Katy Daley at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
The Seldom Scene at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Billy Lux told stories about his family's relationship with the Eldridges, including time spent in the Rappahannock river near their home at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Siblings Susan Eldridge, Matthew Eldridge, and Ben Eldridge, Jr and Chris Eldridge together at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chris Eldridge's sister in law, Margaret Eldridge, and her daughter Anna Eldridge and Anna’s boyfriend at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Lou Reid, Mooni Klein, T. Michael Coleman, Sean Nycz, and Bobby Houck at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Lou Reid, Moondi Klein, and T. Michael Coleman at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Barbara Eldridge, Diana Runyan, and Bette George lead the room in a round of For He's a Jolly Good Fellow at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Bette George, Diana Runyan, and Barbara Eldridge lead the room in a round of For He's a Jolly Good Fellow at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ben's widow Barbara takes a moment to pin a Ben Eldridge button on Chris' jacket at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ben's ex wife, Diane Runyon, at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
T. Michael Coleman at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Luither and banjo player, Don Bryant at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tom Gray at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ronnie Simpkins, Chris Eldridge, Ron Stewart, Dudley Connell, and Fred Travers at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Cake with a very young Ben Eldridge photograph at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Barb Diedrich, Tom Gray and Akria Otsuka at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Katy Daley MC'd the afternoon event, here introducing Akira Otsuka, mandolin player and founding memeber of Bluegrass 45 at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Birthday hat once worn by Ben Eldridge, made of spicy cheese puffs at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Mark Newton was the first guest to speak about his memories of Ben, remarking how amazed he was that Eldridge, Lou Reid and John Starling all lived in Fredericksburg at the same time at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chris Eldridge opened the event by reading the tribute he wrote earlier this year for his father at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chris Eldridge at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Fred Travers, Dudley Connell, Bryce Eldridge (Ben's grandson), Chris Eldridge, Ronnie Simpkins, Ron Stewart, and Lou Reid at the Celebration of Life for Ben Eldridge at The Woolen Mill, Fredericksburg, VA (9/29/24) - photo © Jeromie Stephens

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

