Jeff Hooker, North Carolina musician, passed away on March 6 following a bout with cancer. He was 62 years of age. Known as a mandolinist, Jeff was also a fine bluegrass singer and songwriter. His most well-know song was surely I'll
Obituary
-
-
Don Hoos passes
Don Hoos with his son, David, in the mid 1960s Donald F Hoos passed away on February 25, 2018 in Skokie, north of Chicago, Illinois. He was 81 years old. He had been sick for the past six months and was
-
Wes Rineer passes
Band photo, on right: Wes Rineer, Joe Ed King, Ted Lundy, and Bob Paisley Wes Rineer, a five-string bass player, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, Florida. He was 79
-
Sam Wilson passes
Sam Wilson of Campton in Wolfe County, eastern Kentucky, passed away at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Kentucky, on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at the relatively young age of 69. He had a stroke about 10
-
Don Sowards passes
Don Sowards, leader of the Laurel Mountain Boys, an excellent song-writer, singer and fine mandolin player, passed away at his home in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday, January 26, 2018. He was 87 years old. Donald Ray Sowards, Sr. was born
-
Ralph King passes
Ralph A. King passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Zephyrhills Hospital in Zephyrhills, Florida, following an apparent heart attack. He was 81 years old. Born on May 2, 1936, in Dabolt, Kentucky, King was a former member of the
-
Jake Landers passes
The bluegrass world has lost another of its beloved second generation pioneers today with the passing of Jake Landers. He was 79 years of age and had been ill for some time. Jake was a fixture in the bluegrass scene in
-
Harold Goad passes
Harold Goad, long time member of The Village Singers, died on January 14 in Texas. He was 78 years of age, and passed away at home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer. Born in Cascade, MO, Harold started playing music
-
David Sebring passes
The Bluegrass Band - Dave Sebring, in the middle on bass © Stephanie P. Ledgin David Sebring passed away on January 4, 2018. He was in hospice care at McKendree Village, Hermitage, near Nashville. Sebring was 66 years old. Born on August
-
Curly Seckler passes
The bluegrass world has lost one of its last connections to the first generation of bluegrass artists with the passing today of Curly Seckler. He had turned 98 years old on Christmas day, and died peacefully just after noon in