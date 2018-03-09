The inaugural Nashville Dobro Camp will be held this June, just outside of Music City in Tennessee. Held in a private home outfitted for the occasion, with bunk beds and all meals provided, the camp will be hosted by Adam Chowning
Bluegrass instructional resources
-
-
Glenville State to offer bluegrass degree online
Glenville State College in West Virginia has added a new wrinkle to the rapidly expanding opportunities to study bluegrass in a collegiate setting. They will now offer the opportunity to complete a bachelor's degree in bluegrass, completely online. Given the ability
-
ResoSummit seeking applicants for 2018 Houston Caldwell scholarship
ResoSummit, Rob Ickes' annual instructional weekend for students of the resophonic guitar, is on the lookout for young sliders interested in a full scholarship to the November 2018 camp. As it has each of its 11 years, ResoSummit '18 sold
-
Church Street Blues guitar book from Chris Brennan
British guitarist Chris Brennan set a lofty goal for himself when he set out to transcribe the entire Church Street Blues album by Tony Rice. And when he said complete, he meant everything - solos, accompaniment and all. So he dedicated
-
Ashokan Bluegrass Camp launches this fall
Not long ago we reported on the Ashokan Center in New York's Catskill Mountains celebrating 50 years operating as a locus for arts and traditional music education in the region. Formerly a campus of the State University of New York,
-
No End In Sight from Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Mountain Home has released a single from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, a lovely new song from Katrina Ruth Elam, Christi Dannemiller, and Robin Bruce. No End In Sight fits perfectly within their unique niche, somewhere between modern bluegrass and positive acoustic country. It
-
Murphy Method’s first advanced banjo camp
Murphy Henry is surely among the foundational members of the banjo instructional community. Since she lived in northern Florida, Murphy has taught both private and group lessons, and hosted banjo camps designed to teach others the joy of the five
-
Video scholarship competitions for Monroe Mandolin Camp
Despite the highly descriptive name, The Monroe Mandolin Camp is not just for students of the mandolin style pioneered by the Father of Bluegrass. The five-day workshop includes instruction on banjo, fiddle, guitar, and bass as well as Big Mon's
-
2 Finger Banjo book by Sebastian Schroeder
The two finger old time banjo style, played for generations in eastern Kentucky and North Carolina, largely lost the b battle to the three finger approach popularized by Earl Scruggs in the late 1940s. So much so that very few musicians
-
Yosemite Banjo Camp launches in California
Students of bluegrass music in today's world may not always recognize what an embarrassment of riches they now have at their disposal. Books galore, online and DVD video, and instructional workshops and camps are widely available, where even 20 years