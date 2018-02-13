The country music world has been reeling since Monday morning, upon hearing the news that beloved singer, Daryle Singletary passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46. His deep baritone voice had delivered such country hits throughout the '90s and
Memoriam
-
-
Rodney McElrea remembered
Thomas James Rodney McElrea of Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, one of the world's foremost collectors of recordings and other material relating to country music, passed away on June 25, 2017, while in Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry. Given the era that
-
Bobby Patterson remembered
Well known musician and music historian Bobby Patterson of the Galax, Virginia, area passed away on September 24, 2017. He experienced kidney failure, having been given new a kidney in 2010. Bobby Frank Patterson was born on April 1, 1942, in
-
Vernon McQueen remembered
As previously reported, one-time Blue Grass Boy and life-long bluegrass musician and singer Vernon McQueen passed away on March 16, 2017. He was 86 years of age. Vernon McQueen was born on August 6, 1930, in McKee, Jackson County, in Kentucky. Periodically,
-
Ronnie Allen remembered
Ronald Ray “Ronnie” Allen, the bass-playing eldest son of Harley ‘Red’ Allen, passed away on February 21, 2017. He was 67 years of age. Ronnie Allen was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1949. He started his involvement in music as a rock
-
Tom Paley funeral arrangements
His musician son, Ben, has announced arrangements for Tom Paley’s funeral and wake. His message is as follows …. "My dad's funeral will be at Golders Green Crematorium at three o'clock in the afternoon on the 24th of October. Afterwards there will be
-
The Music Shines On…Remembering Tom Paley
Tom Paley (top left) with the New Lost City Ramblers This remembrance of the late Tom Paley is a contribution from James Reams. I first met Tom Paley at a jam session during an old-time fiddle festival in Brooklyn. I didn’t recognize
-
Jim Rollins services on Sunday
The family of Jim Rollins will host memorial services this Sunday, September 17, in Greenville, SC. A well known and popular banjo player, Jim was killed last week when a drunk driver rear ended his vehicle, spinning him off the road
-
Pete Kuykendall is Laid to Rest
Pete Kuykendall, circa 1960 - photo courtesy of Bluegrass Unlimited Wednesday morning’s funeral for bluegrass icon Pete Kuykendall was a lot like the songs he wrote: Arranged with precision, filled with some memorable lines, short, and to the point. What wasn’t short
-
Travers Chandler remembers Blake Johnson
Blake Johnson, Michael Martin Murphy, Travers Chandler, and Merl Johnson This remembrance of the late Blake Johnson comes his former bandleader and dear friend, Travers Chandler. It's hard to imagine a more loving tribute. I met Blake Johnson when I was nineteen