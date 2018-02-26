The Chapmans are doing well since they came off the road and settled down to run a retail music store together in Springfield, MO. The three brothers (John, Jason, and Jeremy) run The Acoustic Shoppe, with some help from their
Bluegrass television news
Banjo For Dummies shows up on BBC 4
Bluegrass fans and banjo players watching BBC Channel 4 on February 2 got quite a surprise on their telly. One of the panelists on the popular comedy program 8 Out of 10 Cats pulled out a copy of Bill Evans'
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys on WETA and at SPBGMA
The Po' Ramblin' Boys were featured recently on Grassland Jam, a program broadcast on Pioneer Public Television in Minnesota. The show is filmed during the annual Minnesota Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival in Richmond, MN and allows viewers across the
More bluegrass scheduled for Bluegrass Underground in 2018
A lot has changed for Bluegrass Underground heading into their eighth season of producing concerts in the subterranean caves of middle Tennessee for PBS television. The show has moved from their original location in McMinnville to a new facility called The
Summer Brooke now a sideline reporter for ESPN
No... your eyes are not deceiving you. That is Summer Brooke McMahan interviewing Willie Freeman, Director of Basketball Operations at Western Carolina University, on ESPN! On top of being the lead singer and fiddler with Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith
Haley Stiltner, USN, to appear with Wynonna on TV tonight
Since 1923, the annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree has been a highlight of the holiday season in Washington, DC. Each year a magnificent tree is brought in to the capitol for placement at the White House, where it
Tyminski debuts his new music on CBS tonight
The question has often been asked of late, "What ever happened to Dan Tyminski?" A soulful bluegrass crooner and multi-instrumentalist, Dan has been largely absent from the bluegrass scene since Alison Krauss cut back on touring, and then returned promoting her
Bluegrass Underground moving to The Caverns
Popular concert series Bluegrass Underground has announced a move to a new location. After spending nine years in the Volcano Room at Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville, TN, the concerts will move to The Caverns underneath Grundy County, Tennessee’s Monteagle Mountain
Mandolin Duets: Volume One at Music City Roots
Young Nashville mandolinist Casey Campbell is making quite a name for himself, not only as a fine player, but also as a savvy music entrepreneur. His current album, Mandolin Duets: Volume One, is a case in point. To help introduce himself
The Jimmy Bowen Show at the Nashville Palace
Jimmy Bowen has worn a number of hats in his career as an entertainer and performer. He played mandolin with The Country Gentlemen for almost a decade starting in the early '80s, then worked with David Parmley, Scott Vestal &