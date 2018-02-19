British guitarist Chris Brennan set a lofty goal for himself when he set out to transcribe the entire Church Street Blues album by Tony Rice. And when he said complete, he meant everything - solos, accompaniment and all. So he dedicated
Bluegrass print media news
-
-
Blue Grass Boy – new picture book for young readers
Blue Grass Boy - The Story of Bill Monroe, Father of Bluegrass Music, is set for release next month. It is a charming picture book for young readers, that tells of the life of Big Mon in words easily understood
-
Stephanie Ledgin photo exhibition in NJ
Award-winning journalist Stephanie Ledgin can be found “wherever the music takes me”, and wherever she goes with her pen, her trusty camera goes too. Ledgin’s professional photographic and journalistic odyssey began in 1975, when she was hired as assistant editor
-
Bluegrass Generation: A Memoir by Neil Rosenberg
The prospect of another book written by eminent bluegrass music historian Neil V. Rosenberg always thrills. Having to wait until June this year doesn’t so much. Rosenberg’s forthcoming Bluegrass Generation: A Memoir relates his experiences during the period from 1961 to
-
The McLain Family Band – a pictorial history
We often speak here about family bands, as they have been a part of bluegrass music from the very beginning. Among the first hillbilly groups to gain notoriety in the US were the hugely influential Carter Family, and The Stonemans.
-
Banjo Babes 2018 calendar/CD now available
For the fifth year running, Erin Inglish and her banjo gal pals have produced a Banjo Babes calendar and CD for 2018. The idea behind Banjo Babes is to introduce and promote female banjo artists of every kind, regardless of playing
-
Blue Grass Special in Country Music People
The October 2017 edition of the long-standing British glossy publication Country Music People (CMP) is noted as a Blue Grass Special edition, the first time in my memory that the magazine has been devoted to the genre. The cover features the
-
ARSC recognizes Curly Seckler book
The Association for Recorded Sound Collections recently announced the winners of their 2017 ARSC Awards for Excellence in Historical Recorded Sound Research. Among those winners was the much-heralded biographical work by Penny Parsons, for the book Foggy Mountain Troubadour, The Life
-
Czech Bluegrass: Notes from the Heart of Europe
Many of us in the United States often think of bluegrass as an American music, or even just a Southern music. However, as quite a few prominent bands, scholars, and even the name of our trade association will tell us,
-
Don’t Give Your Heart to a Rambler: My Life with Jimmy Martin, the King of Bluegrass
Jimmy Martin is one of the few bluegrass artists who was probably known as much for his personality as he was for his music. His stubborn, no-holds-barred attitude and tendency to speak his mind – loudly - to whoever would