The bickering between the new ownership of Heritage Guitars and many of the workers at the company seems to consist of more than just the usual labor squabble. A group of 10 skilled workers who were let go last week,
Miscellaneous bluegrass news
-
-
Kim Robins – Make heart healthy choices
Kim Robins, bluegrass singer, songwriter, and bandleader, has agreed to contribute an occasional column about staying healthy for touring artists. As a nurse, and a traveling musician, Kim has a keen awareness of the pitfalls of the lifestyle. Here is
-
Welcome Huxley Johnston!
Eli Johnston, bass player and vocalist with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and his wife, Keasley, are celebrating the birth of their first child. Huxley Thomas Johnston was born last night at 11:28 p.m., dropping in just in time to land on
-
Kim Robins takes a spill on the ice
She wasn't on the rink in PyeongChang, but bluegrass singer, songwriter, and bandleader Kim Robins took a fall on the ice Saturday evening, and suffered a serious concussion when her head hit the ground. Kim says that the way she tumbled,
-
Ricky Peters creates mechanized guitar strummer
Until now, all the gadgets out there promising to make guitar playing easier have focused on allowing the player to make chord shapes. Now, thanks to machinist and lifelong musician Ricky Peters, there's hope for the musician who needs a
-
Welcome Cheyanne Flemons!
We told you last week about the two releases expected this month from Dom Flemons, banjo player, singer, and historian of the importance of African peoples in the development of American music and folk ways. First up was his new
-
Welcome Kenzie Sparks!
Congratulations to Jamie and Erin Sparks on the birth of their first child. Jamie is the banjo player with The Bluegrass Brothers. Kenzie Marie Sparks was born at 11:48 p.m. on February 11 in Farmville, VA at the Centra Southside Community
-
The Willis Clan surfaces to discuss family tragedy
We've all heard the admonition that something might be too good to be true. That was certainly the case for the Willis family of Tennessee, an improbably handsome troupe of 12 children, all of whom sang and danced on stage.
-
Queen Of Bluegrass highway proposed in Missouri
People in northeastern Missouri love them some Rhonda Vincent. Watching her musical achievements over the years makes them so proud of the little girl from Kirksville, who many remember performing with her family, The Sally Mountain Show, starting back in
-
Peter Rowan off the road for a few months
Peter Rowan at the August 2017 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo by Frank Baker If you've visited the Peter Rowan web site recently, you'll notice that all the dates he has booked for the early part of 2018 are marked as