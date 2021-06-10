Carolina Bible Camp festival offers free admission to military, first responders

Skip to content
The Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival is happy to be hosting their festival again this year at their Retreat Center in Mocksville, NC. Last year’s event was cancelled, of course, along with almost every other music show due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, but everything is set to go for 2021.
Since the date of their 9th annual festival falls this year on September 11, and it being the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Tours in New York, organizers are extending free admission to the one day festival to all active duty US military personnel and first responders. This offer recognizes military, law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics currently serving their communities. Official ID will be requested.
If you work in one of these professions, simply present your ID at the gate, and you will be welcomed in at no charge.
The festival boasts a strong lineup, including Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Scythian, and several others.
The CBC festival is held to raise money for scholarships to their summer camps for youngsters. Since the camp and retreat center is geared towards young folks, children under 12 are free, and there will be outdoor play equipment, free arts and crafts activities, and old-fashioned sidewalk games for kids of all ages. Classic cars will also be displayed during the festival this year.
Tickets for the The Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival
go on sale July 1 online. Those to be admitted at no charge as asked to simply arrive and present your ID at the gate.
Full festival details can be found on the
Carolina Bible Camp web site.
