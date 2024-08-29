Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival going to the dogs

And cats, to be precise.

This year the folks with the Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival in Mocksville, NC are inviting the good people with the Humane Society of Davie County to join them on September 14 at the camp. They will bring a number of adoptable dogs and cats to the site, and allow interested folks to have a meet and greet while the music plays on stage.

Festival director Lisa Brewer said that this invitation came about as a result of losses suffered by members of staff.

“Three of us who work with Carolina Bible Camp lost longtime pets within a few months of each other. An anonymous donor decided to sponsor this vendor booth in memory of BooneDoggie, Doodle, and Ellay.

We hope everyone at the festival takes time to visit with a potential new furry family member, and support the Humane Society of Davie County, while having a great day at Carolina Bible Camp.

I’d like to add that we are grateful to the Humane Society of Davie County for the work they do, and for their CBC auction donation of a ticket for one car entry to their November Paws in the Park event at Tanglewood.”

What a great way to promote the lovable critters to potential new carers!

Meanwhile, the one-day event will feature music from Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Kody Norris Show, The Martha Spencer Band, None of the Above, and The Biscuit Eaters. Tickets are only $20 for the day and parking is free. Children 12 and under are admitted at no charge.

Lisa also reminded us of the festival’s purpose.

“Festival proceeds benefit the Camp’s scholarship and capital development funds. No child has been turned away from Camp due to an inability to pay.”

Full details can be found online.