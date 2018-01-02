Carl White and Rachel Maye leave Darrell Webb Band

Fiddler Rachel Maye and bass player Carl White have announced that they are leaving the Darrell Webb Band to focus on other musical opportunities. The two joined the group together back in March of 2017 and worked with Darrell throughout that year, both on the road and at his home base at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN.

Carl earned his stripes working for six years with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and had performed with Rachel previously as members of Monroeville. Maye has been singing and playing bluegrass since she was a young girl in her native Missouri.

The pair recorded this brief video to explain the move this past Saturday.