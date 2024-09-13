Camping with Jana Jae… fiddle  style

Jana Jae’s Fiddle Camp has been in operation this past 27 years. The former fiddle star of Hee-Haw fame has a passion for music education which shows in her annual camp offering tips and tricks for fiddler old and new.

This year, more than 50 students from as far west as California converged on the town of Grove, Oklahoma, which is surrounded by the beauty of Grand Lake. Each Labor Day weekend, Jana hosts the camp, with assistance from her daughter Sydni Coleman, and granddaughters Robyn and Sandra.

Jae’s story began at the age of two when she was introduced to a ⅛ size fiddle. She was following in the footsteps of her parents, who had studied at the Juilliard School in New York, and her maternal granddad. Fiddling just came naturally to her, and she says that her grandfather was her inspiration to play bluegrass music.

“I was attending the National Old-Time Fiddle contest when I told my mom, “it’s bluegrass and I love it.” Jae not only followed the footsteps, but she stepped into the lime light after graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in music, before studying abroad at the Vienna Academy of Music.

Soon after finishing her studies, Jae married Sidney Grief. From that union, they have been blessed with two children, Matthew and Sydni. Matt is a renowned classical guitarist based out of Los Angeles who performs with the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet. Sydni is a violin instructor in Oklahoma. Jana had fallen in love with the violin, and her passion for the fiddle blossomed into a part time job with her first bluegrass band, Clearcreek.

It was at the college where she was teaching in Redlands, CA that Jana found herself introduced to the hub of television entertainment in the 1970s. Hee Haw’s Buck Owens invited her backstage after he had performed at the college. Owens said to her, “I hear you play the fiddle. During the second show, come out and play Orange Blossom Special with us.”

Jae and Buckaroos’ guitarist Don Rich brought the house down that night with some fiery pickin’. However, this performance was the pathway to a new life in the entertainment world.

Jana had previously shared with me that, “My band Clearcreek was performing at Tia Marie’s in Sacramento when my hotel phone rang. It was Jack McFadden, Buck’s booking agent. He said, ‘Jana you need to get to Bakersfield as soon as possible.'”

Jana hesitated and rebutted his insistence, as her band was booked that night. But she just had a feeling that she must go after all. While waiting in Bakersfield, Owens was comping the room, which led to obligatory requests to stay put. So she learned every song that Buck played.

Seven days later, her life changed over a four hour span of playing everything from classical to bluegrass for Owens. Buck left the studio with hardly any words of encouragement, but McFadden lingered back. She says that, “We left the studio and went to the airport. I thought I was going home, but I flew to Vegas and began my career with Buck Owens.” As a result, Jae, known for her distinctive blue fiddle, logged over 100 live performances on Hee-Haw, and appeared with the Kornfield Friends.

Fiddle Campin’ with Jae has become my all time favorite camp to attend. The excitement that bounces off of the attendees, the years of experience and levels of expertise from the instructors, and the fellowship of becoming part of Jana’s circle of fiddlers are what bring me back annually.

Coaches for the 27th Annual Fiddle Camp were:

Sydni Coleman – beginner

Sandra Coleman – beginner

Robin Coleman – intermediate/ accompanist

Russ Weeks – mandolin

Rosie Gorrell – bass

Junior Marriott – advanced

Cowboy Jim Garling – guitar

David Karnes – bongo

Jocelyn Khalaf – advancedd

Rachelle Felt – intermediate

Judy Jones – beginner

Shelly Williams – adults

Karen White – adults

Shirley & Brad Adams – adults/spoons

Barry Patton – bones

Jana Jae – host

On Sunday morning, under the side awning of a rural church, I once again witnessed magic. From attendees that had only been playing for two days, to those that have been performing for over 50 years, everyone tuned up and played wonderfully. Up and coming singer/songwriter Sienna Rose added some beautiful vocal skills to top off a perfect weekend.

Hats off to the city of Grove with their welcoming atmosphere, to Jana Jae and her lovely family, and to my new fiddlin’ family. See ya next year!