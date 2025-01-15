Cambium – Full Cord

Michigan-based Full Cord has continually drawn audiences with their exciting blend of bluegrass alongside numerous other musical forms. Their third release, Cambium, from Dark Shadow Recording, not only demonstrates this further, but spotlights the band’s lyrical originality as well.

The opening track, Ghost of Good Times, gives the album a riveting start. Written by Glenn House, this song is filled with reflection and pangs of regret about the end of a romance. Along with Brian Oberlin on mandolin and lead vocals, Full Cord also consists of Eric Langejans on guitar and vocals, Grant Flick on fiddle, Ricky Mier on banjo, and Todd Kirchner on bass.

Maces Spring is one of several songs written by Oberlin. Inspired by a visit to the Carter Family Home Place in Virginia, the lyrics hold a great deal of imagery and symbolism. Wild Mountain Rose, also by Oberlin, has the same level of detail in the song’s setting.

Logan’s Farewell is one of two instrumentals on this project. Written by Ricky Mier, the track displays his melodic sensibilities on the five string banjo. The other tune, Sallie’s Dancing, from Oberlin, is a bouncy mandolin piece with a strong old time flavor.

I Laugh When I Think How I Cried Over You comes from the western swing canon. Written by Maxine Fowler and Bob Wills, it demonstrates Full Cord’s signature ability to go beyond bluegrass and interpret multiple styles within their music.

The song that best demonstrates this skill, though, is Full Cord’s take on the Steely Dan classic, Reelin’ In The Years. This one will no doubt please fans of the original recording with its nod to the funky rhythmic patterns which they recreate here. On this track the band is joined by Katie Kirchner, adding an extra, needed layer to the vocal harmonies.

Cambium is a strong recording from start to finish. With an eye towards tradition alongside ideas from outside that realm, Full Cord has carved out a unique identity as a group, one that has earned them many loyal followers. This recording brilliantly captures the exciting originality that has captivated so many people.