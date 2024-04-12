Calton and Hoffee Cases to merge

The two top manufacturers of high quality musical instrument flight cases, Calton and Hoffee, have announced plans for a merger. Calton, whose molded fiberglass cases are made in Austin, TX, and Hoffee, who make their carbon fiber cases near Chicago, believe that by combining their energies, they will both be better able to continue serving their customer bases with top line protection for their valuable musical instruments and gear.

Jeff Poss, owner of Calton, says that…

“By joining forces, we leverage our power and resources to build an even better line that will resonate with musicians worldwide. This merger is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering exceptional custom cases and pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship.”

In addition to combing into a new company, hXc Inc, the new firm will also be the North American distributor for Hiscox Cases, which will allow them to offer a lower-priced alternative for players not yet ready for the $1,000+ commitment of the Calton or Hoffee cases. Hiscox Cases are made in England, where Calton got its start.

Hoffee Case owner Jeff Hoffee believes that this will offer their customers a new option, especially for less costly instruments.

“Adding Hiscox Cases to our company will allow us to offer quality cases at a lower price point. Our customers demand the best cases at any price, and the addition of Hiscox allows us to provide that.”

Hiscox offers cases for acoustic and electric guitars, mandolins, brass and string family instruments, plus Celtic pipes, generally running in the $200-$300 price range.

The merger should be invisible to retail customers, who can continue to deal with both Calton and Coffee, but Jeff explains how the merger will help all involved.

“By working together, we produce better products. Our combined expertise in case design, manufacturing, and technology will allow us to explore new frontiers and develop innovative features.”

hXc Inc expects to engage in expanded research and development to keep both case lines at the forefront of any new technologies that develop.