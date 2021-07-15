Byron Berline memorial service details

Skip to content
Much celebrated fiddle player Byron Berline passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, as his band was going on stage at his Guthrie Music Hall.
His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church in Guthrie, OK with Pastor Amy Rogers officiating. Services are under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Attendance is limited, but there will be a live stream set up in the Fellowship Hall, adjacent to the main building, and at Hayes Funeral Home (across the street) to provide additional seating.
You may also view the service through the church’s Facebook page.
There will be the opportunity to honor Berline’s life and legacy at the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival in October, later this year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival Scholarship Fund.
