Buddy Melton departing Balsam Range

Buddy Melton, fiddler, vocalist, and founding member of perennial bluegrass headliners Balsam Range, has announced his departure from the group.

Since the band’s founding in 2007 by five friends living in Haywood County, NC – just west of Asheville – Melton has been a critical creative force in the band, and probably their most recognizable lead singer. During this time they have released 13 successful recordings, and acquired 13 IBMA awards. Multiple single releases have made it to the #1 spot on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, many of them with Buddy’s voice out front.

But the time has come for him to move on, as he makes plain in a statement issued today about this change.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, and trust me, this has been a long debating process in my head, I have made the decision to step away from Balsam Range.

The Balsam Range time period has been an incredible chapter in my life. I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished, and I hope my contributions to Balsam Range have had a positive impact on others. We have taken the heritage of Haywood County, NC, around the world and created a musical legacy that will continue for years to come. I am very proud of all the hard work put into this chapter of my life and grateful for the sacrifices made to help make this journey possible.

I am honored to have recorded and shared the stage with each of the incredible men who have been and are Balsam Range. I will forever be grateful for their friendships and look forward to seeing and supporting what great things they do. I am equally thankful for all the support received from my family, friends, and the entire bluegrass community.

My departure from Balsam Range is just the beginning of new things. I am definitely not departing from the music I love. It is and will always be a big part of who I am. I am at a point at which I want to pursue other interests on my own schedule. Lots of fun projects in the works, so stay tuned.

So many incredible memories! So many incredible people met along the path. So many wonderful friendships developed! My time with Balsam Range has been nothing short of amazing!!!!

All I can say, with much Love, is Thank You!!”

Balsam Range says that they support their fellow founder as he steps aside.

“After long reflection of successfully working as a key member in a thriving engineering business v. 25 years of heavy commitments in the entertainment business, our partner and friend, Buddy Melton, is stepping away from Balsam Range. Buddy is (and has been) a dedicated professional in all of his undertakings, but he has come to the decision to focus on directions that give him room to rejuvenate, while at the same time, being more productive locally.

We love Buddy and his family, and we have enjoyed some amazing times together, both on and off the stage. Millions of miles traveled and thousands of shows performed have created a lifetime of incredible memories. Buddy, your dedication and passion have left a lasting impact on all of us. As you move forward into the next chapter, we are happy to support you in whatever you do. Here’s to the future and all it holds for you. Tim, Caleb, Marc, and Alan look forward to 2025, to continue taking the music and love of Balsam Range to music halls and festivals across the US. We will have special guests with us that folks will recognize and want to hear.

Our long-time agent, Mike Drudge, continues to work closely with our dear friend and marketer, Mandy Tenery, to keep Balsam Range continuously moving forward, and making us available to our fans and friends.

Time moves on, and things change. This is not always a bad thing, as it can provide progress in new, exciting ways. This said, let’s all remember the fun times in the past and look forward to the exciting new future!

We sincerely hope our Balsam Range friends and supporters will continue to grow with us in this time of change….onward and upward!”

There can be no doubt that Balsam Range will continue to roll on, and that Buddy Melton will likewise provide us with compelling original music.

Best of luck to all of them!