Boulevard of Regret from Michael Prewitt

Common Loon Records has a new single this summer for Michael Prewitt, one he’s written called Boulevard of Regret.

Michael is the mandolinist and tenor singer with Special Consensus, a job he has held with the long-running Chicago-based band this last three years. Boulevard of Regret serves as the first single from an upcoming solo project, Something He Can Handle, expected in October of this year.

The song is presented in a scaled-back format, with just two guitars and Prewitt’s voice, giving a decided Willie Nelson-like vibe to the arrangement. Michael uses the titular boulevard as a metaphor for revisiting all the disappointments and failures of your life, things you can’t avoid recalling as you pass through life.

It’s a brief, but very nice song. Check it out…

Boulevard of Regret is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact Common Loon Records for an airplay copy.

Two additional singles are expected prior to the full release of Something He Can Handle this fall.