Born To Fly from Eddie Sanders

Bluegrass singer, songwriter, and label head Eddie Sanders has released his latest single, Born To Fly, a patriotic number in which the American flag serves as narrator. It will serve as the title track of Sanders’ next full-length project on his newly-formed True Lonesome Records.

Rather than create a partisan rant about specific problems in the United States, Eddie has the flag seeking to unite American citizens around the romantic notions of our founding, and the ideals which have, though imperfectly, animated those living here for nearly 250 years.

He says that he was taken by the imagery of our flag being dejected by what it sees these days.

“The importance of Born To Fly is in the story being told by the American flag itself, and in all of the emotions it has felt throughout time serving as a symbol of what our country is supposed to stand for. When I wrote the song, I was overcome with everything happening in the world, thinking of my grandchildren, their futures, and how unsure things are everywhere we turn. I tried to imagine how our flag must feel, having seen us through the best and also the very worst of times.

Born To Fly is a song that is straight from my heart, and I can only hope that it will bring meaning to you as we move forward into 4th of July.

May God Bless you and yours.”

Helping out in the studio were Cody Kilby on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Sanders sings the lead with harmony vocals provided by Dani Flowers and Scott Vestal.

Check it out…

Born To Fly is widely available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.