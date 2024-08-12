Borderline – new single from Rebecca Frazier

For her latest single, a bluegrass arrangement of Madonna’s 1984 hit, Borderline, Nashville flatpicker and vocalist Rebecca Frazier brought in grassed-up rock cover specialists Love Canon to serve as her studio band. The song will appear on Frazier’s upcoming Compass Records project, Boarding Windows in Paradise, expected September 13.

As an ’80s kid herself, Rebecca says that her initial hearing of Borderline never really registered the deeper meaning of the song, written by Reggie Lucas, until she examined the lyrics again once she was grown.

“I remember hearing this song on the car radio when I was a little kid. Madonna made a huge impression on me and lots of young girls; she was a symbol of self-power. As an adult, I revisited the song and realized how beautiful the composition is. I love the interplay with the melody and harmony, and the chord changes speak to me.

I’ve been a Love Canon fan for a decade now, and I was thrilled when they agreed to cut this song with me. It was a thrill to hashout arrangement ideas with them, and I brought in some flatpicking ideas for an instrumental solo section. Stuart Duncan’s captivating fiddling on the track adds to the dance feel of the song.

Shelby Means, Adam Chaffins, and Andrea Zonn are incredibly soulful in their harmony vocals. I love how all of these pieces came together on this track.”

With Frazier on guitar and lead vocal, support came from Love Canon – Adam Larabee on banjo, Jay Starling on reso-guitar, Andy Thacker on mandolin, Jesse Harper on guitar, and Darrell Muller on bass – plus Stuart Duncan on fiddle.

It really works and turns out to be a jamtastic number. Check it out…

Pre-orders for Boarding Windows in Paradise are enabled now online. Radio programmers can get a copy of the Borderline single via AirPlay Direct.