Bobby Maynard Family wins Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Award

The Bobby Maynard Family Band from Huntington, WV was named Best Bluegrass Band earlier this month at the 2023 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards, held March 18 at The MACC in Prestonburg, KY.

The “Appys” celebrate a wide variety of arts and entertainment forms throughout the 13 states in the Appalachian region, encompassing Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Anyone can put themselves forward for these awards. Nominees in all the myriad categories receive votes from the general public online, generating three finalists, with a winner selected by a panel of judges appointed by Appalachian Arts & Entertainment. The finalists in the Best Bluegrass category along with the Maynards were Coaltown Dixie and The Goodwin Brothers, both from Kentucky.

The Bobby Maynard Family Band consists of Bobby Maynard on banjo, fiddle, and vocals, his wife Angie Maynard on upright bass, their daughter Abby Maynard on guitar and vocals, and their son Nick Maynard on mandolin.

Bluegrass folks around West Virginia will also remember Bobby from his earlier group, Bobby Maynard and Breakdown.

Congratulations to the Maynards, and all the other nominees and winners!