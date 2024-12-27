Boarding Windows In Paradise – Rebecca Frazier

Rebecca Frazier is a tour de force in every sense of the word. Not only is she a skilled singer and songwriter, but is also a stout flatpicking guitarist. Frazier’s latest release, Boarding Windows in Paradise on Compass Records, captures all of these elements marvelously.

The opening track, High Country Road Trip, gets things off to a riveting start. Co-written by Frazier with Rorey Carroll, the lyrics talk of having spontaneity and carefreeness while going on a journey. This track introduces us to this album’s primary cast of backing musicians which includes Béla Fleck on banjo, Sam Bush on mandolin, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Josh Swift on dobro, Barry Bales on bass, and Shelby Means and Adam Chaffins on harmony vocals.

Another song with that free spirited sense is Make Hay While the Moon Shines. Co-written with Bob Minner and Jon Weisberger, this is a song that speaks of having fun after a long, intense day of work.

Borderline and Saro Jane are some of the select few songs on the recording not written by Rebecca. The former, recorded by Madonna on her self-titled debut album in 1983, is given an enthralling bluegrass treatment with strong backing from the band Love Canon. Although this track is a bit lengthy, there is a shorter radio edited version included at the end of the album. The latter is a traditional civil war era song which showcases Frazier’s abilities in the clawhammer style of banjo playing. Here she is backed by Duncan on fiddle, Issac Eicher on mandolin and harmony vocals, and Erik Alvar on bass.

Train is Moving is a fast, high energy track. Co-written with Lisa Aschmann, this song talks of hurrying to board a train. As the lyrics say, “get a move on, out the way, or be left behind.” This song also features remarkable banjo work from Scott Vestal.

Cantie Reel is an instrumental piece that demonstrates Rebecca’s notable ability as a guitarist. Not only is her lead work stellar, but her rhythm behind the other musicians on this tune is completely in the pocket. With this selection, Frazier gives aspiring flatpickers a masterclass on the different elements of bluegrass guitar playing.

Boarding Windows in Paradise is a release that shouldn’t be overlooked by any means. Not only are Rebecca’s original songs well-crafted both lyrically and melodically, but she’s also a first rate singer and instrumentalist. This project is solid evidence that Rebecca Frazier is the complete package.