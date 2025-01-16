Bluegrass Trucker from the SW Bluegrass All-Stars

Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars are a relatively new group from a part of the country which produces relatively few bands in the genre. But this quartet consists of some of the top pickers and singers in the region, and they have produced a debut EP with the perfectly appropriate title, Introducing The Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars.

The opening track is one written by guitarist Elliott Rogers, a well-known Texas songwriter from ’round about Austin, which he calls Bluegrass Trucker. It tells the story of a driver with an overloaded rig, hoping he can deliver the shipment in one piece before his tires give way.

Support comes from his fellow All-Stars: Steve Smith, a mandolin man from New Mexico; banjoist Bill Evans, who was also living in New Mexico when the group was formed; and Anne Luna, bass player and fellow Land of Enchantment stater.

Throughout the song these’s a repeated instrumental signature with a chugging sound, like a truck trying to make a hill, which gets a full treatment just ahead of the final chorus.

Have a listen…

Bluegrass Trucker, and the full Introducing The SW Bluegrass All-Stars album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Bill Evans online to obtain an airplay copy.