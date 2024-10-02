Bluegrass Tracks – Andy Statman

As a musician who’s performed a wide array of music from jazz to klezmer, it comes as somewhat of a surprise that Andy Statman’s latest release has a strong focus on traditional bluegrass. Bluegrass Tracks is Statman’s nod to his early days as a mandolinist, while still capturing his unique compositional sensibilities.

Recorded over a four day period in September 2019, Statman has surrounded himself with a robust instrumental ensemble. This is clearly evidenced in the album’s opening track, Bill Monroe’s Stoney Lonesome. Along with Statman on mandolin, he is supported by Ron Stewart on banjo, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Mike Bub on bass, and Byron Berline on fiddle, who passed away two years after these recordings were completed. Ricky Skaggs appears on this track playing stellar twin mandolin alongside Andy.

Sycamore Street is the first of several Statman originals on this project, and also the first to include twin fiddle work from Berline and Stewart. This tune is an excellent example of Statman fusing his creativity within the traditional bluegrass context.

The twelve tunes vary in style. If Only You Knew is a beautiful waltz piece which spotlights not only Andy’s clean tremolo playing on the mandolin, but also Bryan Sutton’s tasteful guitar work. Additional guitar is provided on this track by Tim O’Brien. Other compositions such as These Old Early Morning Blues and I Wouldn’t Do It are performed in a blues vein.

The following track, Bile ‘Em Cabbage Down, is a prime example of Andy Statman’s improvisational capabilities. It’s quite compelling to hear a player of his caliber take a tried and true standard and make it completely his own. This is also the only selection with vocals, which are sung by Tim O’Brien, making for a fun and stimulating performance.

Katy Hill is rendered in a similar vein as the aforementioned track. While Berline’s solos stay true to what many enthusiasts know, Statman, Sutton, and Skaggs aren’t afraid to take creative liberties with the piece. It’s a fascinating take on this traditional standard.

The closing track, Starday Hoedown, will definitely please hardcore traditional bluegrass fans with the powerful twin fiddling from Berline and Stewart, as well as the Monroe-inspired mandolin break from Statman. It’s a powerful performance to close the project.

Bluegrass Tracks is an enthralling effort. While many of us know Andy Statman as a first rate mandolinist and composer, this project allows us to get a glimpse of his love for traditional bluegrass, and his ability to create within that realm.