Bluegrass Today at World of Bluegrass 2021

Once again, we will be joining a great many people in the bluegrass community as we head down to Raleigh, NC today to be part of IBMA’s 2021 World of Bluegrass convention. The three-day business conference runs this Tuesday through Thursday at the Raleigh Convention Center, followed by the big IBMA Bluegrass Awards Thursday night at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, and the IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival at the adjacent Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday.

Our contingent is a bit smaller this year, owing to concerns about COVID infection, IBMA’s restrictions on entry, and other unrelated factors, but we will do our best to bring the many events associated with World of Bluegrass to those who can’t be with us in Raleigh. You can keep up with IBMA goings on by visiting us through the week as we offer updates on activities on the ground, and photographs of the many performances, awards, and conference functions.

We will again be headquartered in the IBMA Media Room, typically Room 302 in the Convention Center. This is on the opposite side of the building from where most of the conference sessions and showcases occur, on the Lenoir Street side. Please feel free to stop by any time to say howdy, or to share any new recordings or information you may have.

Hope to see the tops of your smiling faces there.