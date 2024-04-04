Bluegrass Ridge TV adds two more networks

Bluegrass music continues to expand its audience in new ways as the genre grows in popularity. The music television show, Bluegrass Ridge, announced the addition of two new networks to its growing list of syndication. AIM Country and DBTV have now added the show to their weekly programming.

Bluegrass Ridge, deemed as “MTV for the bluegrass genre,” is a weekly half hour program highlighting music videos from bluegrass’s best known performers including up-and-coming artists. The program also offers a special artist interview or features a “Behind the Scene View” of the making of music videos.

Hosted by the husband and wife duo, Daniel and Carolyn Routh of Nu-Blu, Bluegrass Ridge airs on multiple television networks and stations worldwide. It continues to be the most widely broadcast TV program in the world. With 400 monthly airings, the musical program reaches over 120 million homes in the US each week, and in five countries across the world.

Co-host, Daniel Routh shared, “We love that we are able to bring so many of today’s artists into people’s homes. It gives us the chance to showcase everyone’s favorite artists, but also introduce them to new ones that they might not ever have had the chance to discover.”

Viewers can find a network or local affiliate that carries Bluegrass Ridge by visiting them online.