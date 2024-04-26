Bluegrass – new single from Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Even after more than three decades at the helm of IIIrd Tyme Out, Russell Moore’s voice still thrills every time you hear him sing.

We get a new song from Russell and the gang today, one called Bluegrass, that discusses not the music we all love, but the field grass that gave it its name. A lovely ballad in waltz time, Moore and the rest of the group show off their vocal skills on this tender love story.

Russell says that it’s one they wanted to record right away.

“This song written by Jeremy Campbell, Ray Stephenson, and Caeland Garner has unique features. When we hear or see the word ‘bluegrass,’ it’s usually the genre or music form that comes to mind. For this song, it speaks of the lush fields of bluegrass that the state of Kentucky is so well known for.

Another unique feature is the harmony on the chorus and how it goes in and out of falsetto mode. It’s a wonderful tale of undying love and, after working up the song, we knew that we wanted to include it in the band’s recording catalog!”

Support comes from Wayne Benson on mandolin, Keith McKinnon on banjo and baritone vocal, Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, and Kevin McKinnon on bass and tenor vocal. Of course, Russell takes the guitar and sings the lead.

Bluegrass is a beautiful song, sure to become one of their most requested numbers. Check it out.

Bluegrass by Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will be available soon from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.