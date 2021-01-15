Bluegrass Music TV to launch subscription service with Ronnie Reno

Sammy Passamano III, owner and operator of 615 Hideaway Records and Bluegrass Music TV in Nashville, has announced the imminent launch of a new online subscription service in partnership with Ronnie Reno.

Bluegrass Music TV Prime will combine the deep archive of content from Reno’s Old Time Music program that started in 1993, all the live bluegrass video from The 615 Hideaway and Bluegrass Music TV, plus classic programs from the Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour.

BGM-TV Prime is set to launch on January 26 online with the first season of Reno’s Old Time Music, which featured in-studio performances from top bluegrass artists of the day. Passamano says that he will be adding the other seasons as quickly as he can, with additional content appearing at least every week.

“I’ve known Ronnie Reno for years, since I was a kid. When he retired, he told me that if I ever find something that makes sense to keep his old shows available, that I should let him know. We started talking, and he loved this idea.

It was very important to Ronnie to keep the price attractive for bluegrass people, so we are launching at only $4.95 per month as a subscription fee.”

Also to be included in BGM-TV Prime will be new talk shows with Michelle Lee and Ronnie Reno, both former IBMA Broadcasters of the Year. Sammy also said that he is looking at ways to make the service more interactive once they get it going.

Bluegrass Music TV Prime will be available on any internet-capable device, including computers, tablets, phones, and televisions that can call up specific sites online.

Michael Jonathon, host of Woodsongs, is delighted to be part of this new service.

“At a time when America needs the spirit, passion, and music of its front porch more than ever, Ronnie Reno and Sammy Passamano, III have created the TV platform best suited to represent the most powerful art form in history. From Bill Monroe and beyond, BluegrassMusicTV will take viewers on a journey from America’s musical past into its artistic future, all on the grandest stage in history … your own front porch.”

Some initial facts about BGM-TV Prime can be found online, and further information and subscription details will be forthcoming soon.