Bluegrass Museum to exhibit The Stanley Brothers’ instruments

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY has opened a special exhibit featuring the personal instruments played by Ralph and Carter Stanley, The Stanley Brothers. Though they only performed and recorded under that name for 20 years, they left an indelible mark on the then nascent style from 1946 until Carter’s passing in ’66, writing and performing songs that are still dearly loved and well remembered within the bluegrass community.

The 1929 Gibson Style 5 Mastertone banjo owned and played by Ralph, and the 1941 Martin D28 guitar played by Carter are on loan to the Museum for the next two years through the courtesy of Greta Shelton, the widow of James Alan Shelton. He was Dr. Ralph’s guitarist in the Clinch Mountain Boys for two decades, until his untimely passing in 2014 from cancer at only 54 years of age.

Greta described how happy James would have been to know that these historically important artifacts were available for all to see.

“James had a deep love for bluegrass music and its history, and there was always a special place in his heart for the music of The Stanley Brothers. James lived out his dream for 20 years as lead guitar player for Ralph Stanley and The Clinch Mountain Boys. Several years before his passing, he was able to acquire these amazing instruments. He was honored to own them and enjoyed sharing them with others. I feel certain that he would be happy to know that these pieces of bluegrass history can now be enjoyed by the world.”

Museum curator Carly Smith shared how privileged they feel to host this exhibit.

“The Stanley Brothers are widely considered as prominent pioneers in bluegrass music, distinctive in their harmonies and traditional roots. To have their instruments, the tools to their music, on display at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, is an incredible honor, and will certainly attract visitors from around the world.”

The new Stanley Brothers exhibit was unveiled on August 31, with a special concert that evening at the Hall featuring Doyle Lawson, Paul Williams, and Joe Mullins. Greta Shelton was also in attendance.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Self-guided tours with an audio companion are available to all visitors with the $14 admission fee. Discounts are offered for senior citizens, active duty military, and students. Children five and under, and members of the Museum, are admitted at no charge.

Full details can be found online.