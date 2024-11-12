Bluegrass jamming cruise in 2025

Bluegrass & Blue Water Cruise, an operation created by Daniel and Carolyn Routh of Nu-Blu, has announced a new bluegrass jamming opportunity during 2025. We’ve all seen, and perhaps enjoyed, bluegrass cruises that replicate a festival environment aboard a luxury cruise ship, but a jamming event?

Well that’s exactly what their March 2-9, 2025 Caribbean cruise is all about. A beautiful cruise ship from Italian line MSC Cruises, stopping in Belize, Cozumel, Nassau, and Ocean Cay, will be dedicated to jamming, with the option of attending a Wernick Method Jam Class taught by Larry Kernagis for an additional fee.

Cruisers will have eight days aboard the MSC Seaside, with time and space set aside for jams, as well as concert performances from Nu-Blu and Willie Wells & The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass. There will also be picking and jamming workshops scheduled throughout the week while the ship is on the move.

MSC Seaside boasts all the amenities you would expect from a modern luxury cruise ship, so cruisers can enjoy all the food and pampering on the sea, and feed their jamming habit at the same time. It’s also perfect for jammers whose spouse and/or family isn’t as immersed in bluegrass as they are. They can enjoy the pools, spa, fine dining, gym, water park, shows, and even a supervised kids and baby room, while you pick away to your heart’s content.

Pricing starts at $850 per person, with complete details available online, or by contacting Jan Wells by email or phone (803-796-6477, 803-730-1288).

Nu-Blu is also doing a special guided tour of Ireland in August, where travelers can accompany the band as they visit the many sights and sounds of the island nation. Those details can also be seen online.