Bluegrass Beyond Borders: Canada’s Rosemary Siemens

Canada’s Rosemary Siemens has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, and for several auspicious occasions as well. A five-time Covenant Award-winning violinist and vocalist, she’s taken the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, made four appearances at Carnegie Hall, entertained two US Presidents and Canadian Prime Ministers. Notably too, she appeared four times at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, and became the first violinist to ever perform at the Sistine Chapel since its first Mass took place in 1483.

Her honors don’t end there. In addition to being awarded Bluegrass Artist of the Year, courtesy of Nashville’s Inspirational Country Music Awards, and accorded Country/Gospel Album of the Year from Canada’s Gospel Music Awards, Siemens was presented with The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for her contributions to the arts in Canada, making her a recipient of a letter of thanks for her recorded version of God Save The Queen from the late Queen Elizabeth.

“I am originally a farm girl from Plum Coulee, Manitoba, Canada, but now live with my husband and two young sons in Vancouver, BC,” Siemens said by way of introduction. Her band, Rosemary Siemens & the Sweet Sound Revival, currently consists of Siemens herself on violin and vocals, Jay Leonard on guitar and banjo, Nashville resident Kristen Bearfield contributing mandolin and vocals, bassist Sam Shoichet, and Manitoba’s Grace and Orlando Sukkau on guitar and vocals.

“My show often features special guests like my husband — award-winning saxophonist and producer Eli Bennett — and our two young sons — Theodore, age five, and Amadeus, age three — on violin and vocals, as well as my parents, Jack and Mary Siemens on piano and vocals,” Siemens explains.

She goes on to describe her sound as “inspirational country/gospel/bluegrass with a lot of hymns and story-telling to really connect with my audience. I grew up playing hymns and classical music and came to bluegrass later in life,” Siemens continues. “But I love Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss, and Carl Jackson.”

It’s that verve and versatility which have brought her to those aforementioned international stages. “I have an inspirational show that often includes my country/gospel band, but I also play many different genres, and that has given me the opportunity to perform in many different venues,” she says. “I have been blessed to play at incredible venues that hold special places in my heart. There is nothing that matches the sound at the Sistine Chapel — a nine-second reverb — and it was such an honor to be the first instrumentalist in the world to play there. Carnegie Hall is so iconic, given all the greats that have played there. The Grand Ole Opry is also really special because I got to close the Inspirational Country Music Awards with a version of Jesus Loves Me, and to play a hymn on that iconic stage and give God the glory for the things He has done in my life. My family also got to join me. There is nothing better!”

Siemens said that most of her performances have taken place in concert halls and churches, and many of them have been on behalf of charity concerts, galas, and corporate events. “My show is a bit of an anomaly, because I do a mix of genres in each show, and that allows me to perform in more ‘classical’ venues like Carnegie Hall and The Vatican,” she continued. “But I also play in country venues like The Grand Ole Opry. My show allows me to bring country/gospel/bluegrass to venues that don’t normally have bluegrass, which is very unique.”

Over the course of her career, Siemens has also had opportunity to perform with some well-renowned artists. “I loved collaborating with Grammy Award winner Carl Jackson on my last album, Plum Coulee My Home,” she said. “We wrote a song together called Priceless about my French-made violin from 1714. It’s a song that shares the different amazing experiences the violin has had over the years playing in amazing venues around the world. Carl also sang and played guitar on my album. I also loved having legendary fiddler Buddy Spicher on my album… what an amazing experience recording a hymn fiddle medley with him!”

Siemens’ story is all the more impressive given her humble beginnings. “My mom taught me to sing when I was very young and started me on violin and piano lessons when I was only three years old,” she recalls. “The first songs I learned to sing were hymns that my parents taught me, and those inspired songs have never left me. I sang hymns as my parents led congregational singing in church, and on Sunday afternoons, I would be singing hymns at my grandparents’ house in four-part harmony with sixty of my closest relatives.”

She went on to explain that her love for hymns has now turned into a musical ministry on YouTube that she and her husband, started in September of 2019. “I have a hymn show entitled Sunday Hymn Serenade where I release a new hymn every Sunday and Wednesday on YouTube, and it is my mission to ‘bring back the hymns,'” she added. “I recently reached over 100 million views. Most importantly, I am so thankful for the thousands of messages I have received from around the world on how these hymns are touching people’s lives and bringing people closer to God. The people from my hometown of Plum Coulee are my biggest supporters and I love going home to play for them.”

To date, Siemens has recorded ten albums, ranging from bluegrass, classical and symphonic pops, to gospel and hymns. “I do a lot of hymns because that is the focus of my YouTube Channel,” she says. “But I write originals as well. The hymns that I release for my Sunday Hymn Serenade show are more peaceful versions of classic hymns featuring myself on vocals, violin, string orchestra, and piano, but I’ve also recorded hymns with my husband Eli and our duo, SaxAndViolin, as well as with my son Theodore, my parents Jack and Mary, and with my band, The Sweet Sound Revival. To celebrate the milestone of reaching 100 million views on YouTube, I am so excited to be releasing a new hymn album entitled The Best of Sunday Hymn Serenade – Bring Back The Hymns this fall, featuring a mix of all these different styles and instrumentations.”

Siemens’ love of music, and bluegrass in particular, is exceedingly obvious. “Bluegrass is such a joyful genre,” she insists. “I know that whenever I play bluegrass in my shows, it is the part when everyone sings along, claps along, and taps their toes. People also love the harmony found in bluegrass. It’s a genre that can involve so many people and instruments! I’d say I’m not the typical bluegrass artist, but I feel blessed to be including bluegrass in all my shows and bringing it to a wider audience that may not usually listen to bluegrass.”