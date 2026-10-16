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Blue, Blue, Blue from Ettore Buzzini

Event Details

Ettore Buzzini

Today’s the day for 18-year-old banjo phenom Ettore Buzzini. His new album, Blue, Blue, Blue on Patuxent Music, is just released, showcasing his skills on banjo, as a vocalist, and as a songwriter with inspiration from some unexpected sources.

Buzzini is something of a daring artist, and the new record includes not only contemporary takes on classic material from Earl Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, and Bill Monroe, it also features his own compositions influenced by German romantic poetry, a new murder ballad inspired by a video game, and an unaccompanied banjo sonata he’s written.

To offer a taste, here is the current single, the title cut from Blue, Blue, Blue, a lonesome ballad which boasts of Danny Paisley singing tenor to Ettore’s lead. Patrick McAvinue of US Navy Band Country Current adds fiddle.

See what you think.

Blue, Blue, Blue, both the album and the single, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at Get It Played.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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