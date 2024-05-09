Biography of Dan Levenson published

We are accustomed to writing about new books written by Dan Levenson, the popular old time banjo player and fiddler, whose many instructional and tune collection books have been published over the years. Dan is also an in-demand performer, who has released nearly a dozen albums under his name, and is featured as a guest artist on many others.

But we’ve recently received a book about Dan, an authorized biography written by fellow clawhammerer Lewis Stern, with several books on old time artists to his credit, and David Brooks, who teaches at the Louisville Folk School in Kentucky.

Their book is titled Dan Levenson – Old-Time Banjo and Fiddle Teacher, Performer, and Storyteller, and is published by McFarland. It is a very thorough telling of Levenson’s life and artistry, compiled following lengthy interviews with Dan, and more than two dozen other figures in old time music, plus an examination of previously printed records. A great many photos are also included, most taken from the subject’s own archives.

The authors include detailed notes and a bibliography, and the chapters are broken into multiple sub-chapters, making for an easy read.

Each of the two primary aspects of his music career are examined separately, teaching and performing, in separate chapters.

This volume is one that is a must for Levenson’s fans, or anyone with a serious interest in old time music, or simply an interest in reading a comprehensive overview of a musical artist’s life.

The book is offered for sale from most any bookseller, or directly from Dan online.