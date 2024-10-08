Billy Strings’ Highway Prayers tops Billboard Album Chart

Bluegrass fans are often divided on our newest superstar, Billy Strings. His contemporary original music, frenetic stage performance, and high-level bluegrass music have made him the top concert draw in and around bluegrass. But some fans resist his vibe as “non-traditional,” and turn a blind eye to his massive contributions.

Today, he has achieved something few bluegrass artist have ever claimed. His recently-released album, Highway Prayers, has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales, the first since 2002, when the soundtrack from the O Brother, Where Art Thou film had a similar distinction.

This is the chart where we expect to see Taylor Swift dominate when her new albums release, or other major pop music stars like Ariana Grande. It calculates weekly sales in every genre, all over the world, so seeing a bluegrass record at #1 there is deeply gratifying.

Highway Prayers also claims the #1 spot on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart, and #8 on the Top Country Albums chart.

Many, many congratulations to Billy, his label Reprise/Rounder, his extremely talented band, and his team of management and publicity people for this remarkable accomplishment. Highway Prayers is available from all the major download and streaming services, and LPs and CDs can be ordered from the Billy Strings web site.

He has also made the entire album available for online listening in this lyric video. If you think you don’t like Billy Strings because he “ain’t bluegrass,” challenge yourself to take this one in and see what you think.

Highway Prayers is also the first Billy Strings release to be advertised on Bluegrass Today. Yeah… that must be it!