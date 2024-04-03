Big Lick Bluegrass Festival boasts several upgrades for 2024

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this season, the Big Lick Bluegrass Festival, one of the very first annual outdoor festivals in North Carolina, has announced some major changes for 2024. The festival park has many new upgrades including a permanent bathhouse, additional camping spots, a picnic shelter, and lots of beautiful landscaping.

Hosted in Oakboro, NC, Big Lick offers the best in bluegrass with audio provided by Blue Ridge Sound, MC work by Sherry Boyd, and an all-star line-up. Hosted again by Sideline, the April 18-20 schedule includes Authentic Unlimited, Grascals, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Junior Sisk, Deeper Shade of Blue, and Drive Time.

Sideline’s Steve Dilling shared, “We are looking forward to coming back to the Big Lick festival as the host band for our second year. We feel this year’s lineup is the best it’s ever been! With many new improvements to the campground, the festival has the makings for a great weekend. We want to invite everyone to come out and be with us.”

Promoter Jeff Branch added, “Something else new at Big Lick Bluegrass Festival on Thursday, April 18, we have our traditional open mic night with locals. Then 8:30-1030 p.m., we have Lonesome River Band doing the night show.”

“We are so glad to be heading back to Oakboro, NC, in April for the Big Lick Festival!” said LRB banjoist, Sammy Shelor. “Jeff Branch and all the staff always make us feel at home and put on a first-rate event. We made so many friends in the ’90s at the Oakboro Music Hall, and miss that venue so much. At least we have the festival once a year to catch up.”

Big Lick Festival Park is located at 640 S Oak Ridge Road in Oakboro, NC. For tickets or camping Information, call Jeff Branch at 704-985-6987.