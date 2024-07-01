Beppe Gambetta — Terra Madre 

Singer, guitarist, producer, and composer Beppe Gambetta was born in Genoa, Italy, but his influences reflect a variety of world influences, including those of both European and American origin. Gambetta’s new album leans decidedly towards the latter, and with special guests Tim O’Brien (harmony vocal), David Grisman (mandolin), Dan Crary (low harmony guitar), and Travis Book (bass) in tow — along with avant-garde drummer and percussionist Joe Bonadio and jazz harmonica player Howard Levy, the stage is set for an intriguing take on melodies that take on an archival edge.

Opening and title track Terra Madre provides an auspicious beginning, setting the tone courtesy of its clip-clop rhythm and a furtive gypsy-like sound. With Saint James Hospital, Gambetta’s intricate guitar picking and rich, resonate vocals affirm a sense of mystery and mystique. By the time Sit and Pick With You arrives, any darker designs are fully lifted as Gambetta and Crary trade licks, and O’Brien shares his supple harmonies, while all involved engage in the joys of simply making music sans outside concerns or cares.

Per Poco o per Niente puts the spotlight solely back on Gambetta, with French horn — courtesy of Carlo Oneto — underscoring a mellow, meandering feel. As the process proceeds, Gambetta continues to shift mood and melody with ease and agility. Dark Yellow Thread offers yet another case in point, as Gambetta weaves a tangled web of guitars with his expressive and evocative vocal. Un Panino finds him returning to a roundly romantic setting while taking a fanciful approach within the context of an elegiac encounter.

The next song, Mis Amour, takes its inspiration from a medieval ballad spawned from the rich, fertile fields of Italy’s valleys and plains. Ultimately, the set wraps up with another original tune, a wistful instrumental that’s elegant and inspired.

With Terra Madre, Gambetta stays true to the title’s translation — Mother Earth — and finds solace in the rich tapestry of old world tradition. Those in need of solace and sustenance will l likely find it most rewarding.