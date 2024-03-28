Bear In The Trash video from Kyle O’Brien

Colorado bluegrass singer, songwriter, and illustrator Kyle O’Brien has just released a charming music video for his new song, Bear In The Trash, based on a true story of how the banjo saved his mountain home from a late night ursine visitor.

Kyle had grown up in the bluegrass world, traveling to festivals as a youngster with his parents and sister as The O’Brien Family Band. By the time he was in his teens he had a group of his own with his sister, Maura, called The Bluegrass Quartet.

His musical adventures continued when he moved to the west coast to study at the University of San Francisco, where he graduated in 2013. While in the Bay area O’Brien joined up with The Earl Brothers, and played with a number of other acoustic and alt country groups. He eventually moved to Chicago where he played mandolin and fiddle with The Henhouse Prowlers from 2016 to 2020, during which time he was able to tour and visit in Russia, Pakistan, Cambodia, and across much of Europe.

As many of us do, he ultimately felt the call of the Colorado mountains where he was raised, where he now lives and performs with his mom, Janette, on bass, and with his own Kyle O’Brien Band, with whom he recorded Bear In The Trash.

It’s a cute and comical story, but what really sets the video apart is the clever, full color illustrations he has made to help tell the story. I won’t spoil the surprise as it unfolds, but suffice it to say, that three finger banjo is employed in defense of the O’Brien homestead.

Well done, Kyle!

You can learn more about Kyle O’Brien and his music online.