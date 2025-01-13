Bear Creek Clay from Pitney Meyer

Pitney Meyer, the new bluegrass outfit consisting of Mo Pitney and John Meyer, has announced a new single, Bear Creek Clay, and pre-order availability for their debut album, Cherokee Pioneer, set for release on Curb Records in April.

Pitney, who has enjoyed considerable success as a country singer, explained his love for bluegrass, and his happiness in getting to play it again.

“My first introduction to being overjoyed with music is with bluegrass. Jimmy Martin, Tony Rice, Larry Sparks, Del McCoury. Now, it’s like the best of all worlds with John and I being able to come out here and have songs that we’ve written, stories that mean something to us, but sounds like the old joyful, child-like bluegrass that we grew up loving.”

Bear Creek Clay is the third single to drop, and the first with Meyer taking the high lead vocal. Written by Danielle Yother, John Meyer, and Mo Pitney, it’s a hard-charging grasser with a story of adventure, primarily sung in three part harmony.

John describes why he likes this song, and the music he and Mo are making together.

“This form of music is inherently nostalgic. But it can’t only be nostalgia. There has to be something fresh, there has to be something from your heart. What’s your story? How do you tell that?

I really think that’s what’s been happening with this music, and that’s why it’s been resonating with us and with others. We wanted to make music that’s defined by the music. This project is about connecting with people, honoring the past, and sharing what’s in our hearts.”

Like the full album, this one was tracked live in the studio with Mo on guitar and John on banjo, along with Nate Burie on mandolin, Jenee Fleenor on fiddle, and Blake Pitney on bass.

Have a listen…

Bear Creek Clay is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Pre-orders for Cherokee Pioneer are likewise enabled ahead of its April 18 release.