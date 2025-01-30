Banjo jewelry just in time for Valentine’s Day

The good folks with Landis Studios in Arkansas, the skilled silversmiths who offer the custom engraved sterling silver finger picks, have brought out new jewelry for your favorite banjo Valentines.

First up is a silver-plated brass banjo pendant, an exquisitely-detailed miniature with visible frets, inlay markers, bridge, tailpiece, armrest, resonator, tuners, and hooks. There is even a Landis script in the headstock. It can be purchased for $30 from the Studios’ web site on either satin cord to be worn around the neck, or on a key chain.

Also new are their micro banjo sterling silver earrings, slightly less detailed given their tiny size, but still clearly identifiable as five strings. Each banjo comes on an ear wire, but they will soon also have them on split rings and latch back ear loops. They sell for $30 each, or $55 for a pair online.

Landis also has pewter miniatures for mandolin, guitar, reso-guitar, and fiddle, plus a wide range of other designs struck in metal.

You can see all they have available by visiting them online.