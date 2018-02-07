Banjo For Dummies shows up on BBC 4

Posted on by John Lawless

Bluegrass fans and banjo players watching BBC Channel 4 on February 2 got quite a surprise on their telly. One of the panelists on the popular comedy program 8 Out of 10 Cats pulled out a copy of Bill Evans’ Banjo For Dummies, and made quite a sport of the chapter headings.

The show, hosted by British comedian Jimmy Carr, is known for its slightly raunchy innuendo, and they proceed to infer all sorts of randy behavior from the various banjo techniques covered in the book. All in good fun, of course, and a nice way to introduce the book to BBC viewers.

Banjo For Dummies is available from many online resellers, or from Bill’s web site.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy