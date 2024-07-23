Banjo Blast video from Todd Taylor

Banjo Blast… no, it’s not the latest flavor from Mountain Dew. It’s the new single from the banjo man in black, Todd Taylor.

Known initially for his treatments of banjo in the rock ‘n’ roll world, this latest finds Todd combining his love for rockin’ out and the bluegrass style he grew up playing.

It’s a short tune, but Taylor gets plenty of banjo pickin’ done in just two minutes.

Have a look/listen in the accompanying music video.

Banjo Blast is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.