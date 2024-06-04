Avalanche drops for Addie Levy

Young Nashville-based singer and songwriter Addie Levy has dropped a new single, one she wrote called Avalanche.

At the same time as the single, Addie has introduced her touring band, also called Avalanche. Members include Ethan Ratliff on guitar, Jared Houseman on bass, Ella Hennessee on fiddle, and Taylor Shuck on banjo. Levy plays mandolin with the group and sings the lead vocals.

Jared and Ethan from Avalanche appear on this new track, Addie’s third single, along with Willow Osborne on banjo, and Carson Peters on fiddle. Ella is singing harmony, as is Carson. Dylan Crawford adds drums.

Sharing a story of perseverance in the midst of tough times, the Virginia Blue Ridge native says…

“This song talks about being burnt out, and having to keep going even when you’re ready to throw in the towel. When your passion is your job, its hard to find the balance between work and life sometimes.”

It’s hard to believe that someone in their early twenties could know that much difficulty in the music business, but she’s been performing in bluegrass bands since she was ten years old.

Avalanche is clever song that starts as though it will be a fast-paced number, but quickly resolves to a smooth mid-tempo groove.

Check it out…

Avalanche from Addie Levy is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio Programmers via AirPlay Direct.