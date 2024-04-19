Authentic Unlimited to play in John Meador’s hometown

John Meador of Authentic Unlimited, and his father, Marty

Authentic Unlimited is coming to Macon County Junior High School in Lafayette, TN, on Saturday, April 27. What makes this event so special is that it is happening for the first time in guitarist and high lead/tenor singing John Meador’s hometown. Meador and his family are the show’s sponsors.

“My dad, Marty Meador, along with my stepmom and my grandfather, are promoting the show with me,” John tells us. “We wanted to have a show where friends and family could come and hear us that isn’t too far away. We’re gonna play a lot of bluegrass, a lot of gospel, and have a big ol’ time. Soooo….. calling all AU fans! Let’s make a big deal out of this!”

Lafayette is about an hour and a half northeast of Nashville.

Kyle Cantrell, the owner of Banjo Radio and previous DJ for Sirius XM will serve as MC.

“We’re so glad he’s coming on board to support us in our first year!” noted Meador.

Kevin McKinnon, AU’s sound guy, will be manning the audio.

Marty Meador, John’s dad, concluded, “I love the sound of Authentic Unlimited, and really think a lot of this group of guys. We are looking forward to having them in our hometown.”

Macon County Junior High School is located at 1003 TN-52 in Lafayette, TN. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. CST on the 29th. The show starts at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at door. Seating is general admission in the school’s auditorium, which features theatre-style arrangement so there’s not a bad seat in the house. There is also plenty of free parking.

The Meadors are hoping to make this an annual event.