Authentic Unlimited Christmas concert

Authentic Unlimited is getting into the Christmas spirit early with their latest single and a new holiday album drifting about like snowflakes on the winter air. Along with the new music, they’ve also announced that they will be hosting and headlining their first Christmas show this year.

December 21 the guys are putting on a special seasonal show in Dandridge, TN, at the Field of Dreams Activity Center. The sets will feature a mixture of AU’s award-winning, signature sound, and their renditions of classic Christmas music that are sure to rustle up warm memories for each and every listener.

Tickets for the event are still available online, but they’re going fast so be sure to get yours while you can. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the show begins at 7:00. So gather up your Christmas spirit, and get ready for an amazing evening of music with Authentic Unlimited! This ain’t a show you’ll want to miss!

Ticket and location info can be found here.

Here’s a taste of their Christmas sound, with John Meador singing the now-standard White Christmas by Irving Berlin, which was featured in the 1942 film, Holiday Inn.

