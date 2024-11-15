Artful Dodger drops for Missy Armstrong

Missy Armstrong, surely one of our most favorite bluegrass singers of the past decade, is only semi-active these days. So it is always a happy day when new music arrives from her with Melton & Miller Music.

And today is such a day, with news of her latest release, Artful Dodger, written by Beth Husband and Milan Miller. It tells of a stylish lothario seeking to wield his charms, and a woman who is wise to his ways.

Armstrong says that she loves this one, but that the words created something of a pickle.

“This is such a clever song, and was so much fun to learn lyrically. The challenge of making ‘dapper and dandified’ sound like that’s exactly how those words were intended to be used in song, is not lost on me. It is also no surprise to me that Beth and Milan were the writers to do it.

The swingy and masterfully played instrumentation matches the sass perfectly. Everything came together exactly as it should’ve for this one.”

That instrumentation was provide by Milan Miller on guitar, Seth Taylor on banjo and mandolin, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Buddy Melton on bass. Milan and Buddy sang harmony.

As ever, Missy delivers it with confidence and refinement, and they turn in a truly terrific track.

Have a listen, and sing along with this lyric video.

Artful Dodger from Missy Armstrong is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.