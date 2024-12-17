Anthony Howell to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

It’s band member trading season again in the bluegrass world, and today we have word that Anthony Howell is the new guitarist with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.

A skilled multi-instrumentalist, Anthony had been playing banjo with the Edgar Loudermilk Band, during which time he won the National Banjo Championship in Winfield, KS.

Howell says it was a good time on the road with Loudermilk, and he will always remember his time with the band.

“The last two years with Edgar Loudermilk have been great! We made lots of really good music and we had a great time on the road together. I wish him continued success in all his future endeavors. He’s got some cool things in the works, and I’m excited for him, Zack, and Jake!”

In his new gig, Anthony will not only be playing guitar, but helping out vocally with Midnight Run. That’s not something he got to do in his prior gig with Williamson Branch.

Seth says they are all psyched to see Anthony join the group.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Anthony Howell to the band on guitar! While many know Anthony as a phenomenal banjo player, not everyone has had the chance to witness his incredible guitar skills – and trust us, they’re killer. From the very first time we played together, something just clicked, and we all knew we wanted to make music together. We can’t wait for you all to hear him in action!”

We are able to do just that in a recent video of Seth and company, where Howell sings I Still Miss Someone.

Anthony joins Mulder on mandolin, Colton Powers on banjo, and Tyler Griffith on bass. The fiddle spot is currently open in the band, and Seth is trying out a number of fiddlers. Ella Jordan is seen with Midnight Run in the video.

For Howell, this position offers a number of benefits.

“I’m really excited to be joining Midnight Run, and I’m thrilled to be playing guitar for a change! I’ve always liked the idea of playing music with Seth, because, for one, we’ve been good friends for a long time, and secondly, I love his style of music. It matches the natural way I play guitar so it’s really comfortable.

It’s time for a break from the banjo anyway. My right hand tends to bother me some these days, so some time away from the banjo will do some good. I do still plan to maintain my banjo videos on social media.

I’m excited for next year, and I can’t wait to make music with these guys!”

You can follow Midnight Run online to see when they will be performing in your area.