American Banjo Museum set to reopen in June

The
American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City is delighted to announce that they will be reopening on June 2, with additional safety protocols in place.
Executive Director Johnny Baier says that, “While we have enjoyed providing virtual tours via the Internet, nothing compares to an in person American Banjo Museum experience. We are very excited to be able to offer that experience again.”
Following procedures recommended by the CDC and Oklahoma state health leaders, visitors will be asked to wear masks while in the museum, and attempt to maintain distance between themselves and other guests. They will also be advised to avoid touching any of the exhibits or museum surfaces if it can be avoided.
On June 2 when they reopen, the Museum will unveil its latest exhibit,
Women of the Banjo, which they describe as “chronicling the contributions of women to the colorful past, vibrant present, and unlimited future of the banjo. From prominent contemporary performers such as Alison Brown and Rhiannon Giddens to pop icons Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton and many others, historic insights, instruments, stage attire, and a glimpse of ever-changing fashion trends all help in the telling of this important aspect of banjo history.”
They are returning a popular past exhibit as well,
The Banjos That Made The ’20s Roar, which features highly ornate jazz age banjos from the collection of museum benefactor Jack Canine.
Museum Outreach and Promotions Coordinator, Lucas Ross, says that their reach has gone global since debuting their
online virtual tours during the shutdown, and they look forward to welcoming new visitors when they can throw open the doors in June.
“In the current situation, it has been encouraging to see how our community has grown. We’ve had people interacting with us from around the world – many of them discovering us for the first time.”
The American Banjo Museum will resume regular hours on Tuesday, June 2: Tuesday-Saturday 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; Sunday: Noon-5:00 p.m. They are closed on Mondays. Admission, membership, and group rate information can be found
online.
