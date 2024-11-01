Addie Levy to Brothers Comatose

Young Virginia multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Addie Levy has been announced as the new mandolinist with west coast alt-grassers The Brothers Comatose. So Addie is now a Sister Comatose I suppose?

The Brothers, Ben and Alex Morrison on guitar and banjo respectively, took the name Comatose for their band based on how Ben describes Alex’s affect when he was really grooving on his banjo, with his eyes rolling back in his head and disconnecting from the world.

Their sound is what you might expect from young musicians, raised on rock ‘n’ roll, who discover bluegrass and its commonly used instruments, because that’s exactly how the band was born. It’s rowdy, it’s fun, and it ranges from what we would all recognize as bluegrass to more folk and folk rock-oriented pieces, in a energetic live show that has won them fans across the globe this past 15 years.

Comatose mandolinist Greg Fleischut is taking his leave to pursue music in another direction, and Addie has been picked to continue the journey.

She says it’s been a blast so far with the boys.

“I’m so excited to be jumping in with The Brothers Comatose! I’ve been a fan of their music for years, and it’s been such a pleasure getting to perform it with them. This only child is finally getting some brothers.”

Levy has been performing professionally since her teens, and is an accomplished recording artist as well, with a self-titled solo project released this year that highlights her playing, singing, and songwriting.

In addition to the Morrisons, Addie joins Steve Height on bass and Philip Brezina on fiddle in the band.

She’ll be busy this fall with The Brothers Comatose who will be touring throughout the Rocky Mountain and Pacific Northwest states in November, followed by a string of California dates leading up to a New Year’s Eve show in Grass Valley.

You can find out more about The Brothers Comatose, and see their fulls schedule, online.