Adalyn Ramey signed to Dreamland Entertainment

Dreamland Entertainment Group in Nashville has signed 12-year-old bluegrass singer/songwriter Adalyn Ramey for career management.

The pint-sized artist from Paintsville, KY is known as “The Young Appalachian Storyteller,” based on her mostly biographical songs about her hearth and home. Playing mandolin and belting out both bluegrass classics and her own original numbers, Adalyn has found a ready audience wherever she appears.

Dreamland Entertainment is a creative artists agency headed by CEO, and bluegrass artist, Jonathan Goodwin of The Goodwin Brothers. They work with entertainers to provide artist management and development, help with concert promotion, publishing, performance coaching, film and visual media, and have their own record label.

This past weekend Adalyn had the opportunity to sing with Ricky Skaggs on stage, offering up her version of his #1 hit, Crying My Heart Out Over You, from 1981.

That video brings to mind one from the early 1960s of a 10-year-old Ricky Skaggs singing with Flatt & Scruggs.

The Martin County/Tug Valley Mountain Citizen described Ramey’s performance as like seeing Ricky pass the torch to young Miss Ramey.

Adalyn’s two recent singles, Lonesome Wind Come See What God Can Do, both her compositions, have seen success on bluegrass and traditional country radio stations this year.

More live videos of her performing can be found on Ramey’s YouTube channel, and her recorded music is offered to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

We’ll look forward to what Adalyn has to offer in the future, with help from Dreamland Entertainment.